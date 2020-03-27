Coronavirus

Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing. Experts recommend that individuals stay 6 feet away from each other in order to thwart infection. But how far is 6 feet really?

Here's a guide for gauging whether or not you're in the safe zone.

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

Think of a mattress. A twin size mattress is 72 inches in length, which equates to 6 feet. Leave a mattress-sized space between you and the next person at all times.
If you take the stairs, keep an eight-stair distance between you and others.

A single shopping cart is over 3 feet long. Make sure to keep a two-cart distance between you and other shoppers.

End to end, a two-door Fiat measures in at 11 feet and 4 inches. Keep that distance and you're good to go.

VIDEO: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'

ATMs are only 5 feet apart. Stay one machine away from others.

Keep a two-urinal gap when using public restrooms.

When in doubt, download a distance-measuring app for extra precision and reassurance. Follow these tips to keep you, your loved ones, and your community safe.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirusu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News