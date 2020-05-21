feel good

Best friends forever: Pennsylvania sisters give birth to baby girls on same day

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One family received a double blessing during the coronavirus pandemic.

What started as a joke became reality as Jillian Jenca, of Bucks County and her sister Alison, of Northeast Philadelphia, went into labor just hours apart on Tuesday, May 19.

"When my sister and I found out we were both pregnant we joked through the whole time, 'What if we have it the same day,'" Alison Mack said.

Now, newborns Josephine Scotland and Abigail Rose will forever share a special bond.

"Soon as I was done and sending her pictures of the baby, she said, 'Love you but I'm In labor now,'" Jenca said.

"I went to the hospital and I was 5 centimetres and the rest is history," Mack said.

History in the making at quite the historical time. It was a different delivery experience for both sisters due to COVID-19.

"I missed having my mother in law in the delivery room. She took a lot of weight off me so I had to really step it up a lot," said Mack's husband, Chris.

The proud Mom-Mom of five, Mary Davis, said she's got her hands full.

"I'll be there for both of them, I'm the Mom-Mom. They're my children and you do what you need to do," Davis said.

Both sisters said they grew up extremely close and were best friends. Now, they look forward to the same for their girls and want to plan everything from birthday to graduation parties together.

"Just having the girls literally be hours apart is just amazing. They're going to have a best friend forever," Mack said.
