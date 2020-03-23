Coronavirus

92-year-old gets sweet birthday surprise while social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. -- Social distancing isn't keeping one family from celebrating a birthday.

Fresno resident Beverley Klatt turned 92 on Sunday. Normally, her family would get together for such an occasion, but they are all trying to keep their distance due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

So Beverley's family surprised her by making signs and driving to her home.

They wished her a happy birthday, all from their own cars.

They knew they wouldn't really be able to talk from that distance, so they were able to set up a Zoom family meeting to send Beverly some more birthday love.

"We all video chatted for about an hour and my Mom, who is in great shape for 92, had a great time using technology to be able to see and talk to her family," said her son, Rick.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiabirthdaycoronavirusfamilyfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News