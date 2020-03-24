Bucks County Law Enforcement Officials Preparing for Possibility of COVID-19 Infecting Local Police

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- During these uncertain times, many of us are taking unusual measures to maintain or safety and even a small sense of normalcy.And that certainly includes our local police departments as well.Scott Forster, Bucks County's Emergency Services Director, says a plan is in place to make sure police service is not interrupted.He says, "We do have mutual aid agreements in place to be able to do that, and we support each other with response every day."Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub says the plan is actually quite simple: cross municipal lines and help each other.Weintraub says, "This enables any department that is in need of aid due to manpower shortages to rely on any other police department locally, nearby, or all across the county. So, there should be no lapse in police service."The plan even calls for Pennsylvania State Police to step in if the situation turns dire.Of course, that would depend on the number of state troopers diagnosed with a virus remaining at a minimum.State Police communications director Ryan Tarkowski says so far, so good."Thankfully we have not had any members, or civilian personnel, test positive for COVID-19. So, so far, things are mostly status quo as far as the operations side of the department," he said.