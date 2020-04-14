Cheech & Chong launch free video game to entertain you during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- Cheech & Chong defined an era with their hilariously irreverent, satirical, no-holds-barred comedy routines. And now, they're bringing it all back in a brand new free for download video game, "Bud Farm."Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong's phenomenal success began on the stand-up comedy circuit that led to nine hit comedy albums and eight hit films, breaking box office records, shattering comedy album sales, garnering multiple Grammy nominations and mesmerizing fans for more than four decades. Their stunningly successful comedy streak transitioned to the film "Up in Smoke," the highest grossing comedy of the time, topping $100 million at the box office."Cheech & Chong Bud Farm" is created by LDRLY Games, the world's largest publisher of cannabis games. The developers of "Pot Farm, Bud Farm: Grass Roots" and "Bud Farm: Idle Tycoon" have been developing weed games for a decade. LDRLY Games are leaders in the cannabis industry. They were first to market on Facebook, Android and iOS."The story line is that we're trying to grow weed online or on your phone. You've got Cheech and you've got Chong and it's a lot of fun," Chong told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.In the game, Sgt. Stedenko is determined to put Cheech & Chong in jail for life. With the help of a cast of supporting characters, Cheech & Chong will chase their dreams of fame and fortune, while staying one step ahead of the law.Cheech & Chong's video game "Bud Farm" promises to take players back to the 1970s."It's a lot of fun, but I've got to warn you, it's addicting -- once you get started it's hard to stop," Chong said.Cheech & Chong's "Bud Farm" is available for free download on (appropriately) 4/20.