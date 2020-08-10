Cheney University begins in-person instruction Monday despite opposition from faculty leaders

CHEYNEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Faculty leadership at Cheney University says returning to in-person learning on campus Monday is a real concern, and they are afraid the administration is "playing a stupid game."The faculty is recommending that university leaders continue with remote learning for the fall semester or give all faculty the option to teach their courses online.The faculty senate president says he might feel differently if the university was doing COVID-19 testing, but he claims they are not testing anyone and fears this is "a recipe for disaster."Officials say there were roughly 620 students enrolled at the university last school year.Those who are returning began moving-in last week on a staggered schedule to allow for social distancing.The university's website indicates that students had to go through temperature checks and are being provided with PPE face coverings.There will be a limited number of students in each class and meals on campus will be given out in a grab-and-go take-out style.Despite the measures in place, faculty leadership insists on changing to remote learning, saying that all faculty who taught during the spring semester are certified to teach online.