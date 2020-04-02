Coronavirus

7-week-old baby who died at hospital in Connecticut had COVID-19

By SUSAN HAIGH and DAVE COLLINS
HARTFORD, Connecticut -- A 7-week-old baby who died at a hospital in the Hartford area had the coronavirus, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Wednesday. The cause of death is unknown.

The unidentified child from Hartford was unresponsive when taken to the hospital recently and could not be revived. The infant tested positive during a postmortem exam for the virus that causes COVID-19, said Josh Geballe, the governor's chief operating officer.

Dr. James Gill, the state's chief medical examiner, said the infant had no other known medical conditions. An autopsy has been done but more tests are needed before a cause of death can be determined, he said.

"That baby was less than 7 weeks old. And just a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus," Lamont said at a news conference after touring a temporary hospital set up at Southern Connecticut State University.

Children have made up a small fraction of coronavirus cases worldwide. A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine by Chinese researchers last month reported the death of a 10-month-old with COVID-19. The infant had a bowel blockage and organ failure and died four weeks after being hospitalized.

Separate research published in the journal Pediatrics traced 2,100 infected children in China and noted one death, a 14-year old. The study found less than 6% of children were seriously ill.

Here are the answers to your coronavirus questions

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticuthealthmedicalbabycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldinfant deathscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
Singing Fountain Farmers Market opens in East Passyunk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car stolen with 1-year-old boy in back seat
Massive fire consumes historic Delco church
Child killed, family members hurt in crash; 1 arrested
Connecticut murder suspect captured in Maryland
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
George Floyd: Victim in police encounter had started new life
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Show More
Showboat owner planning $100M water park in AC
AccuWeather: Tracking Gusty Thunderstorms
Double shooting investigated at Delaware rest stop
Gov. Wolf to allow outdoor dining; professional sports to resume
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
More TOP STORIES News