Coronavirus

Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home, with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

EDUCATION

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


Expert tips for homeschooling during COVID-19 lockdown

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free printable activities for kids to do at home

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

How to turn a sock into a mask at home

No Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

How To Build Garden Beds

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Staying emotionally healthy during the Coronavirus Pandemic

How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Can pets contract COVID-19?

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingschool resourceshealthsafetyschoolcoronaviruspetsshoppingchild caregrocery storeconsumervirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Flurry of Zoom, emails, texts results in new mask-cleaning machine at St. Luke's
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus crisis: How you can help in Philadelphia
Philadelphia health, safety coronavirus resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia remains far from state threshold to begin reopening
NJ tops 102,000 total COVID-19 cases
Delaware schools to remain closed for rest of academic year
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
AccuWeather: Sunny Saturday, Sunday Soaking
City of Philadelphia gets more help to battle COVID-19
Wawa & Sheetz come together to help food banks
Show More
6,500 meals distributed in Philly as new food initiative expands nationwide
Black Doctors Continue Testing At Mt. Airy Church
Woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person after dispute
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Eagles select Jalen Reagor in first round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News