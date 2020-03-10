Philadelphia-area businesses planning amid coronavirus outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that more coronavirus cases are being announced in our area, local businesses are trying to determine the best way to proceed in an unpredictable situation.In some ways, business appeared as usual Tuesday morning on Main Street in Manayunk. Yet, in Manayunk, and around the area, businesses are trying to figure out ways to mitigate the economic impact of coronavirus."I work in HR so we're kind of, you know, really preparing for the worst. I think it's definitely a hit to business," said Cameron Kenworthy of Manayunk.On Monday, the president announced a stimulus measure after markets plummeted amid fears over coronavirus and a crash in oil prices.It was Wall Street's biggest one-day drop since the 2008 financial crisis."We will be working with companies - small companies, large companies - a lot of companies - so that they don't get penalized for something that not their fault. It's not their fault, it's not our country's fault. This was something we were thrown into," President Trump said, flanked by members of the coronavirus task force.The president is seeking to pass a temporary payroll tax cut and fund sick leave for hourly employees unable to work due to the outbreak.Some believe this is particularly important for those who can't work from home."We have a lot of digital work that's able to take place at home so it doesn't affect us too much when people can't come in. They can work from home, but I think it's important, people need money and they need to work," Alexander Tholl of Manayunk said.