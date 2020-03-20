Local couple forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coronavirus is postponing and canceling events all over the country.For a local couple who was supposed to get married on Friday, they not only re-booked their dream wedding, they found a special way to celebrate what would have been their anniversary."We spent the last year and a half planning this wedding," says Kevin D'Antonio of Voorhees.Kevin and Bryan Berzins got engaged in September 2018."I got down on one knee and proposed," Berzins says. "It was all about me, Kevin and our dogs."They planned a black-tie bash at Cescaphe Ballroom in Northern Liberties.But then, COVID-19 halted all social gatherings."It was not an easy decision to come to," D'Antonio said. "It's like, you work for something for so long and you can see it right there, and then it gets snatched away from you."The good news is, they've rescheduled their big day for November 13 - same time, same place, same venue, same vendors.They say having something to look forward to is getting them through it.But they couldn't let Friday's date go by without a celebration."(Friday) is our real wedding date, March 20, 2020," said Berzins. "On Monday, when we realized we had to reschedule and postpone, I wanted to make sure we didn't spend our day watching Netflix and working from home. So, I sent him an Evite to come to the living room at 10 a.m. all dressed up. We exchanged wedding gifts to each other, we had a brunch and toasted to our love and will spend the weekend together quarantined."