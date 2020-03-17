Coronavirus

Coronavirus: With theaters closed, films from Universal, Disney released early for home viewing, streaming

LOS ANGELES -- With movie theaters and other public venues closing around the world - and millions of people isolating themselves at home - entertainment companies are releasing films early to streaming platforms.

Disney's "Frozen 2" was released this weekend to Disney+, three months ahead of schedule. Also "The Rise of Skywalker" was released a few days early for purchase on platforms like iTunes and Amazon, though not yet for streaming, ahead of the expected March 17 date.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

Universal Pictures is releasing several new films for home viewing on the same day as their global theatrical release, including "Trolls World Tour," "The Hunt," "The Invisible Man" and "Emma."

DreamWorks Animation's "Trolls World Tour" - set to open April 10 - plus other films already in theatrical release will be available on demand as early as Friday, according to NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.


Rentals will be available for 48 hours through Comcast and Sky -- as well as many other on-demand services -- at a suggested price of $19.99 in the U.S.

Many government agencies around the world are ordering or recommending the closing of any public venues, such as movie theaters, where crowds gather. While these restrictions are not required everywhere, the major theater chains including AMC and Regal, have announced they are closing temporarily.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesfrozenmovie theatermovie newscoronavirusdisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News