Health & Fitness

Child tests positive for coronavirus after getting autographs at Jazz vs. Celtics game

RHODE ISLAND -- Hundreds of people who interacted with a child who tested positive for COVID-19 are being asked to self-quarantine.

There are actually two students at the same elementary school who are carrying the infection. One of them recently returned from a cruise to the Bahamas.

The other came back from a trip to Boston, where the child attended a basketball game between the Celtics and Utah Jazz.

Authorities said an interaction with a Jazz player, who had tested positive for coronavirus, may be the source of the disease.

"He got a signature from one of the NBA players that came down with the virus, and here we are, less than a week later, and the child has contracted the virus," Westerly police chief Chief Shawn Lacey said.

Gobert tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Rhode Island's governor has closed all public schools in the state for a week.

SEE RELATED LINK: Coronavirus update: 2nd Jazz player, star Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for COVID-19





Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrhode islandcoronavirusnbastudentsutah jazz
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News