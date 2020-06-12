Health & Fitness

Researchers testing plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other active infections

By
Can plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 help to not only treat an active infection, but also prevent one in the first place? It's a question researchers are trying to answer.

It's called convalescent plasma. The idea is the antibodies from someone who has recovered can help someone with an active infection to clear the virus.

Doctors are still testing this theory and now they've added to the research. They want to know if the antibodies can also help stave off the infection.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins and 15 other medical sites are recruiting volunteers who are at high risk for COVID-19, which includes healthcare workers, family members of someone with the infection or people who work at nursing homes.

The volunteers will either get regular plasma or plasma from someone who has recovered from COVID-19 and then scientists will track who gets sick.

If it works, it gives us another tool to protect people until a vaccine is ready.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronavirusresearchstudycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many forces behind alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in 21 states
Philly allows outdoor dining Friday: what you should know
Body found near Schuylkill River was transgender woman
Macy's reopens Philly area stores with some changes
6 hospitalized after shootout in Tioga
Man waiting for girlfriend killed in car: Police
Delco sheriff issues directive banning use of chokeholds
Show More
UConn student accused of 2 murders due in CT court
ABC casts first black 'Bachelor,' Matt James
NJ police officer saves EMT choking on food: Video
Breonna's Law: Louisville bans 'no-knock' warrants
Philadelphia's black youth arrested at alarming rate
More TOP STORIES News