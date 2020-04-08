Coronavirus

FDA warns about at-home COVID-19 test kit scams

By
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about unauthorized test kits that may be marketed to test for COVID-19 at home.
Coronavirus-related fraud is already so widespread, the Department of Justice has directed all 94 U.S. attorneys to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator for their districts.

In Kentucky, public officials hunted down fake test site scammers who were allegedly charging more than $200 per test.

Earlier this month, the FDA and Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to seven companies advertising products that claim to cure, treat or prevent coronavirus.

The Clear Lake Shores Police Department posted on Facebook that it has not authorized any company to go door-to-door offering to do home screening or testing for COVID-19.

RELATED: LA settles with CA company accused of advertising home COVID-19 test kits without FDA approval

Officials are trying to spread the message that the FDA has not authorized any test available to purchase for testing yourself at home.

They say they see the public health value in expanding the availability of testing and are working with developers for an accurate test that may include home collection.

Another scam to be on the lookout for is fake providers.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says scammers are also contacting people by phone and e-mail, pretending to be doctors or hospitals who have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19 before demanding payment for that treatment.

Just last week, the FTC said it had received more than 7,800 coronavirus-related complaints with consumers reporting losses of $4.77 million.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus testingcoronavirusscamcoronavirus testcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News