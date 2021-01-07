COVID-19 vaccination sites pop up across South Jersey

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This vaccination at Camden County Community College in Blackwood, New Jersey is ready to vaccinate up to 600 people per day.There's just one problem."We are ready to go. Camden County has hired 50 medical professionals to operate this site, but unfortunately we do not have vaccines," said Camden County Commissioner Lou Cappelli.The computer monitors plastic barriers, and socially distant vaccination stations are all set up. But they will remain empty until vials of vaccine come in - hopefully within the next two weeks."We have a request in for 6,000 doses and we're still waiting to hear as to when we'll get them," said Cappelli.Rowan College of New Jersey will be opening its mass vaccination clinic on Friday. Initially, only open for 1a category workers, the site estimates it will inoculate 1,000 people per day, then graduate to 2,500 shots dispensed per day.Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine has received 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in its 2 weeks of operation."We do about 250 a day, with the thought that we'll do 500 a day when we get them second vaccinators coming back," says Dr. Danielle Cooley, of Rowan University.The Atlantic County Sheriff's Department taking advantage of their new designation as 1a frontline workers."There's such high stress and there are so many mental health issues surrounding this issue because of this uncertainty for tomorrow. It's not just me personally, or my officers, but it's also the families we go home to every day. To be able to receive a vaccine that could protect me, but also the people I come into contact with, means everything to us," Sheriff Eric Scheffler, of Atlantic County.Over 450,000 preregistrations submitted were submitted from NJ residents for the COVID-19 vaccine, this system will alert residents when they qualify for the two-dose shot.