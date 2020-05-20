Delaware retailers can begin to operate by appointment beginning Wednesday

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m., all retail establishments in Delaware are allowed to operate by appointment only.
Clothing and shoe stores, florists, and other retailers can accept two appointments per half hour and must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.
"We're all eager to get open, and we will do it in a way that enables us to have a healthy community, to have confidence in coming back to restaurants and other public places, and where workers feel safe," Governor John Carney said.
The governor announced the interim steps to expand appointments and operations as June 1 approaches, which is the date of phase 1 of Delaware's economic reopening.
On June 1, Delaware retailers and restaurants are scheduled to open their indoor spaces at 30% fire capacity.
Restaurants, bars and taprooms currently can apply to expand their outdoor seating capacity to serve additional customers, but they won't be authorized to use that seating until June.
Public health officials are working with the Division of Small Business on ways to inspire confidence in customers, including developing a checklist for businesses.
Damian DeStefano, the Director of the Division of Small Business, said, "It's a voluntary program, but what you get if you fill out the checklist and send it into us is a window plane that can go on your business that certifies you've applied that framework that we've put forward in the phase 1 reopening, and that you can give customers a degree of confidence that the steps you are taking have been reviewed by the state."
