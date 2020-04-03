Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Update: Grand Princess cruise ship crew member dies of COVID-19 at hospital

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- A crew member from the Grand Princess Ship that docked in Oakland has died. The crew member died of coronavirus in a San Francisco hospital after being transferred off the ship last month.

Hundreds of workers still remain onboard the Grand Princess that is still floating in the Bay. Their 14-day quarantine ends at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

A coalition of community groups, unions and health professionals held an emergency news conference on Friday to address worker safety and testing.
How to invite cute animals to your virtual meetings
Dine11 is feeding families in need
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Coronavirus: All the different COVID-19 tests explained
