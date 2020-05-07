Coronavirus

What parents should know about rare condition that affects some kids with COVID-19

Dozens of U.S. children have been hospitalized with a serious inflammatory condition possibly linked with the coronavirus.

The condition, first detected in Europe, is similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare illness involving inflamed arteries. New York authorities announced Wednesday that 64 potential cases had been reported to the state, and children have developed heart inflammation requiring intensive care.

Some doctors say the New York cases increase the likelihood that the syndrome is a rare complication of COVID-19 although that remains to be proven.

So should parents be concerned?

Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, said parents should remember that an increased risk of a rare event is still a rare event. Doctors still believe that most children with COVID-19 develop only mild illness.

Yet parents should know the signs and symptoms associated with this condition, which include:
  • Fever
  • Rash
  • Eye irritation
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Swelling of the hands and feet


VIDEO: 12-year-old girl who suffered heart failure after COVID-19 diagnosis speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

A 12-year-old girl is speaking out after suffering from heart failure during a grueling battle with COVID-19.



Since the condition is so mysterious, children who end up in the ICU only receive supportive treatment.

"Again, doctors are treating the symptoms because we don't know the cause yet," she said.

Ashton emphasized that reports in peer-reviewed medical literature indicate that only a small percentage of those with confirmed coronavirus cases are children, less than 3%.

"For some reason that we don't totally understand, this age group -- children under the age of 18, 20 years old -- [are] really spared from major symptoms of COVID-19," she said. "We don't think that means they're not getting infected, but for some reason, the vast majority are just not presenting with clinical illness."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildrencoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Rite Aid adds more COVID-19 testing sites in Pa., NJ, Del.
NJ jobless claims at 1M; $2B paid out since outbreak began
Pa. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Virtual Family academy launches Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ jobless claims at 1M; $2B paid out since outbreak began
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly crash on I-76: Police
Delaware primary elections moved to July 7
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
Unanimous Supreme Court throws out 'Bridgegate' convictions
Pa. reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
Show More
Rite Aid adds more COVID-19 testing sites in Pa., NJ, Del.
Clerk shot after argument inside West Kensington corner store: Police
Customer shoots at McDonald's employees after being told to leave: Police
Missing Pa. boy who took parents' minivan spotted in Va.
The little-known story behind Allen Iverson's 'practice' rant
More TOP STORIES News