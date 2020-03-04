Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus, previous case negative: Officials

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
The Philadelphia Health Department says that the risk of infection from COVID-19 to the average Philadelphian is very low. People who have recently traveled to China are at the greatest risk.
While the region has no confirmed cases of the virus to date, officials in Philadelphia say they are ready.
"The coronavirus so far is not in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley. "It's likely coming here because it spread around the world."
Nine people have died from the virus in the United States. All of the deaths were reported in Washington state.