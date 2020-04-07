First responders in Burlington County salute medical workers with parade

WILLINGBORO TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- First responders from nearly a dozen police and fire agencies around Burlington County, New Jersey teamed up to salute the heroic efforts of medical workers at Virtua Willingboro Hospital.Emergency personnel drove dozens of patrol cars and fire trucks during a parade procession with sirens and lights on Tuesday morning in front of the hospital."A lot of us have friends and family in health care and we obviously recognized because of this pandemic, the frontlines shifted from us to the health care setting," said Burlington Township Police Lt. James Sullivan.The health care workers came outside during a shift change and were certainly smiling under their masks as first responders paid tribute.Lt. Sullivan says first responders understand how the employees are working hard to get ahold of the coronavirus crisis as cases surge in New Jersey."Just the stress that comes with that and not knowing what tomorrow holds and how long this thing's going to last. We're just kind of trying to elevate their spirits a little bit and recognizing it's got to be stressful for them, concerning for them what they're walking into every day," Sullivan said.Sullivan also said first responders are adapting to many changes as well."It's certainly challenging times. I think it locally and I think everybody in emergency services has had to kind of shift the way we do business," Sullivan said.His message to medical workers:"Thank you and we're thinking about them."