Health & Fitness

First responders in Burlington County salute medical workers with parade

By
WILLINGBORO TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- First responders from nearly a dozen police and fire agencies around Burlington County, New Jersey teamed up to salute the heroic efforts of medical workers at Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Emergency personnel drove dozens of patrol cars and fire trucks during a parade procession with sirens and lights on Tuesday morning in front of the hospital.

"A lot of us have friends and family in health care and we obviously recognized because of this pandemic, the frontlines shifted from us to the health care setting," said Burlington Township Police Lt. James Sullivan.

The health care workers came outside during a shift change and were certainly smiling under their masks as first responders paid tribute.

Lt. Sullivan says first responders understand how the employees are working hard to get ahold of the coronavirus crisis as cases surge in New Jersey.

"Just the stress that comes with that and not knowing what tomorrow holds and how long this thing's going to last. We're just kind of trying to elevate their spirits a little bit and recognizing it's got to be stressful for them, concerning for them what they're walking into every day," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said first responders are adapting to many changes as well.

"It's certainly challenging times. I think it locally and I think everybody in emergency services has had to kind of shift the way we do business," Sullivan said.

His message to medical workers:

"Thank you and we're thinking about them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswillingborocoronavirusgood news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News