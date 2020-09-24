Morning Moms: Philadelphia mother gets crafty with 2-year-old (and baby goats)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our latest Morning Mom may be the next Martha Stewart.Kelsey has transformed her Philadelphia home into the ultimate classroom for her 2-year-old daughter Fionna.And this mom knows what she's doing.Kelsey uses her background in early education, Pinterest, and her own creativity to whip up great activities to help her daughter learn.She's made a game with pom-poms and a muffin tin to teach Fionna about counting and colors.Another easy project: creating bird feeders out of pinecones and peanut butter.Kelsey embraces the resulting mess - but only in her mudroom.Another family favorite activity was renting baby goats from a petting zoo for an afternoon.The family was able to spend hours outdoors feeding and petting the goats.