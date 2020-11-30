New Jersey expected to increase restrictions on outdoor gatherings, youth sports

MORE NEW JERSEY COVID NEWS

Hospitalizations on the rise

As COVID Numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is expected to reduce its outdoor gathering limit from 150 to 25, starting next Monday.Youth and high school indoor sports are also expected to be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.The high school indoor sports ban appears to most directly affect the NJSIAA ice hockey season.High school hockey practice was scheduled to start on Dec. 14, followed by competition on Jan. 4.If the indoor sports pause ends on Jan. 2, no other NJSIAA indoor sport will be impacted.Murphy joined governors of six other northeastern states earlier this month in a youth hockey interstate travel ban, in effect through at least Dec. 31. State officials said at the time that youth hockey was in their crosshairs, because of the spread associated with the activities surrounding the games, not the playing of the games themselves.On Sunday, Governor Murphy reported that the state had 3,851 new positive cases for a total of 334,114 cases.There were 13 new confirmed deaths for a total of 15,149 since the pandemic began.The governor asked residents on Twitter to "Take this pandemic seriously. Let's #FlattenTheCurve like we did last spring. Practice social distancing. Mask up."New Jersey announced Wednesday it is leaving what was formerly known as the Tri-State Travel Advisory. "As COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate throughout our nation, New Jersey will no longer utilize previously outlined metrics to inform its travel advisory," Governor Phil Murphy said.As COVID numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection - ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens.The nation's top health officials are warning that recent travelers are at an increased risk of possibly spreading COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.Americans should expect more COVID-related restrictions and advisories for the Christmas holiday, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert.United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.