New Jersey parents, students prepare for schools to shut down amid coronavirus concerns

EWING TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced 21 new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 50.

Officials also addressed schools, talking about a potential statewide closure with many districts already closed.

Burlington County schools announced they would be closed for a month beginning Monday. Cherry Hill schools will close for two weeks beginning Monday, and Camden City will close for two weeks beginning Wednesday.

Lisa Basora and her two kids, who weren't in school Friday, were out in search of supplies in Hamilton Township to keep the kids busy.



"Ice hockey, baseball. All canceled," Basora said.

Thus far, New Jersey state officials have been letting districts make their own decisions about closures. Friday Gov. Phil Murphy said a state-wide shut down will likely come soon.

"I can't give you an exact date but this is now I would say - my best guess a matter of days," said Murphy.

Not all kids are happy about it the switch to remote learning.


"I won't be able to see my friends," lamented second-grader Melanie James.

But many parents are getting ready.

Liz Carben from Ewing Township already works from home and has lots of ideas to keep her 6-year-old daughter Selena occupied.

"We're gonna play some sight word bingo and sight word hangman. Stuff you'd work on at school, but try to make it fun," said Carben.

But for many parents, school closures would be a massive hardship, from food security to finding childcare.

When asked why all schools haven't already been shut down in New Jersey, officials say they want to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible.
