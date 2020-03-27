coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus USA: Man tearfully thanks NJ hospital staff for saving wife's life

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey -- One man's display of appreciation for hospital staff in New Jersey after they saved his wife's life is going viral.

Allison Swendsen posted a photo Wednesday of a man holding up a sign to a window of Morristown Medical Center.

The sign reads: "Thank you all In emergency for saving my wife's life I love you all."

Swendsen said the man had tears rolling down his cheeks as he kept a safe distance from those in the emergency room.

She said she peeked outside and asked him how his wife was, and he told her she is doing great and was going home.

"I don't know him, I don't know his wife, but throughout the last 13 years as a nurse, I realized, this is why we do it - times are tough but we make a difference," Swendsen said.


Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
John Hopkins' coronavirus tracking dashboard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnursesu.s. & worldcommunityfeel goodviral
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
NJ restaurant adapts into market to avoid laying off employees
Fishing charters, watercraft rentals to resume in NJ
NJ family keeps hospital workers safe with 'intubation boxes'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News