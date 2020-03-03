Delaware County first responders outfitted with masks amid coronavirus concerns

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- N95 respirator masks are the type that block the wearer from potentially harmful particulates like coronavirus or Covid-19.Today dozens of police and fire departments were supplied with them at the Delaware County emergency management building."They are there to help people, we can not get them sick," says Timothy Boyce the director of Emergency Services.Prevention against the spread of coronavirus is top of mind. Many departments within Delaware County are too small to lose personnel to a quarantine."Just yesterday Washington state lost first responders when they dealt with a patient that may have been exposed to the virus. Now that whole department is offline," said Boyce.Newtown Township Police say in a team of 20 losing staff members to quarantine would be a major set back."To lose more than one would be a tremendous stressor on the department and the township as well," said Detective William Moor of the Newtown Township police department.Along with the respirator masks, the Delaware County EMS Office provides free mask fitting tests. A tight fit blocks particulates and protects the wearer.A reminder, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in our area. First responders are asked to use their judgment and wear masks accordingly."I don't want the public to be alarmed when they see officers in masks, the way we control this outbreak is through prevention," says Boyce.