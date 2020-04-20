New COVID-19 testing sites to open in New Jersey Monday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The state of New Jersey says more than 4,200 people in the state have died during the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday another 3,915 confirmed COVID19 test results for a statewide total of 85,301.
"Sadly, we've lost another 132 New Jerseyans," bringing the statewide total to 4,202, he said in a Twitter post.
NJ.com reports that the number of patients reported in the hospital declined for the fourth consecutive day.
The state reported that 7,494 patients were listed as hospitalized for coronavirus or suspected of having the virus as of 10 p.m. Saturday, down from a high of 8,293 on Tuesday, with 1,940 of those in critical or intensive care.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
NEW TESTING SITES
A new coronavirus testing site opens in New Jersey Monday.
It is on the campus of Virtua Willingboro Hospital and it is only for Willingboro residents or people referred by Virtua Health physicians.
The site is open from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
People can also now get tested at the Rite Aid in Barrington Borough, Camden County.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.
The testing takes place in the parking lot and patients should stay in their cars.
Rite Aid expects the site to conduct about 200 tests each day.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
