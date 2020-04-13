Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: NY man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours

CITY ISLAND, Bronx -- Lloyd Torres says it was two weekends ago when he took his mother groceries, so she could make her favorite Filipino soup.

"She loved to cook, she fed everybody," Torres said.

MORE: NY doctor documents a day in the fight against coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Erik Blutinger, an emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Queens, documents a day in the fight against coronavirus.


He didn't know it would be their last meal. It was days after that dinner, when his 73-year-old mother Lolita and his younger brother, 47-year-old Louis, who live together in Briarwood, Queens in New York would fall ill.

"They went to the hospital on the same day. My brother in the afternoon, my mother later that evening," he said.

That was April 1. By the time Torres woke up on April 7, he received the call that his mother had passed. Less than 24 hours later, came the second call about his brother.

"One of the things about being on a ventilator is it ravages your organs, his kidneys started to fail," Torres said. "And the next organ to fail was his heart. His heart stopped."

MORE: How do you know if you've recovered from coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

A USC pulmonary specialist is answering questions about how to identify symptoms of coronavirus and determine if you've recovered.


Torres' father died a few years ago. In one short week, coronavirus took his mother and only sibling.

"When my father passed I was there with him. I was there at his bedside, and I couldn't be there for my brother and my mother," Torres said through tears.

Torres says he's now left to sum up the lives of his mother and brother in just a few paragraphs for their obituaries. His mother was a Filipino immigrant who sacrificed so much for her sons. His brother found joy in making others happy. Torres and his wife are now waiting until it is safe for their memorial.

"I lived in New Orleans for a while, and funerals aren't sad things," he said. "They're celebrations of a person's life and that's what we want it to be."

WATCH: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
More TOP STORIES News