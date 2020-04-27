Pennsylvania golf courses, marinas, privately owned campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- According to Gov. Tom Wolf, starting Friday, golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide.
Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through Thursday, May 14.
"Pennsylvanians have remained resilient throughout this COVID-19 crisis, and as we successfully continue to flatten the curve to protect our physical health, it is critical that we also focus on our physical and mental health during these extraordinary times. As the weather warms and daylight lengthens, enjoying time outdoors is an important way to manage stress," Wolf said. "As we start to take measured, limited steps to reopen our commonwealth, reopening these industries will help to rebuild our economy and strengthen our mental health."
The CDC issued guidance on visiting parks and recreational facilities. According to Wolf, the following guidelines must be followed statewide by businesses and when engaging in outdoor activity:
- Stay close to home: Pennsylvanians are encouraged to enjoy permitted outdoor recreational activities within their community and avoid crowding popular destinations.
- Practice social distancing: Maintain the recommended minimum 6 feet apart from fellow recreationists. Pennsylvanians are also encouraged to wear a mask or protective garment that covers the nose and mouth any time they go outside. If a parking lot at a park is full or there are too many people on the same trail, find an alternate place to recreate.
- Minimize risk to others: Individuals should only go out if they feel healthy and have not been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Practice good hygiene: Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs and handrails.
- Have a plan: Create a safety plan before heading outdoors. Explain to children the need to keep their distance from others, even if they happen to see a friend while outside. Discuss with partners, social distancing while on the golf course. Think through how to avoid other runners when waiting to safely cross a street at the same time.
Last week, Wolf announced his plan to reopen Pennsylvania. The plan includes a phased, color-coded reopening roadmap.
All of the state is currently in the red phase of Wolf's color-coded plan with only life-sustaining business open and all 12.8 million residents under stay-at-home orders.
Wolf said parts of the state, the northcentral and northwest where they have relatively few cases, could be ready for a limited reopening on May 8. However, the governor has said the southeastern region, which includes Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, would be among the last to open due to its population and cases.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Reopening Pennsylvania: Understanding the target numbers under Gov. Wolf's plan
Pennsylvania expanding curbside pickup at liquor stores
New Jersey tech company aims to donate 1 million face masks
Headache, loss of taste among list of 6 new possible COVID-19 symptoms, according to CDC
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philadelphia on Tuesday
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Pennsylvania golf courses, marinas, privately owned campgrounds allowed to reopen May 1
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News