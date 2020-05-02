PA SHUTDOWN: Activists protests outside Pennsylvania poultry plant

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A car caravan of activists protested Friday outside the facilities of a Lebanon County poultry processor where they say dozens of workers have been infected with the coronavirus.
At least one worker at Bell & Evans has died, and the husband of another worker who tested positive also died, according to Make the Road Pennsylvania, an advocacy group for Hispanic immigrants, which is advocating on behalf of the plant workers.
Activists say the family-owned company has failed to keep workers safe and hasn't been transparent about the extent of the outbreak. They want the plant shut down for cleaning, among other demands.
"Bell & Evans has failed to protect these workers and that failure cost their lives," said Maegan Llerena, the group's executive director.
An email was sent to the company seeking comment.
Meat and poultry processing facilities around the country have been stricken by the virus. The outbreak temporarily closed at least four meat processing plants in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll rose by 62 to 2,354, the state Health Department reported Friday.
About 1,200 additional people tested positive for the virus that causes the disease, bringing the statewide total to about 47,000, according to the department.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.
For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
