Governor Wolf to allow outdoor dining in yellow phase; issues new guidance on professional sports

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Governor Tom Wolf says professional sports can resume and businesses can allow outdoor dining in the yellow phase of his reopening plan.
On Wednesday, Wolf announced that beginning June 5, restaurants and retail food service businesses located in counties designated as being in the yellow phase are permitted add dine-in service in outdoor seating.
The businesses must follow some restrictions:
-Indoor areas, including bar areas, of restaurants and retail food service businesses must be closed to customers except for through-traffic. Non-bar seating in outdoor areas (i.e., tables or counter seats that do not line up to a bar or food service area) may be used for customer seating.
- Customers being served must be seated at a table.
Prohibitions are also included. The following are not permitted:
-Self-service food or drink options, such as buffets, salad bars, condiments, and drink stations.
-Condiments on tables; these must be dispensed by employees upon the request of a customer.
-Reusable menus.
-Refilling food and beverage containers or allowing implements brought in by customers.
For counties that will enter the green phase on Friday, dine-in service and outdoor seating will both be allowed as long as businesses follow the guidelines.
-Bar seating may be utilized if customers are seated and comply with physical distancing guideline of at least 6 feet or physical barriers between customers. Standing in a bar area will not be permitted.
-A maximum of four customers that have a common relationship may sit together at the bar, while adhering to the physical distancing guidelines or barriers between other customers.
Read more on the guidance here.
SPORTS
Wolf also says professional sports in Pennsylvania may resume play without fans.
Professional sports, defined as any sporting event at which the participants are paid by a league or team, or at which individuals or teams receive prizes or purse, are allowed to practice or play in the yellow and green phases of reopening without on-site or venue spectators if the team (or league on behalf of the team) has developed a COVID-19 safety plan.
Such a plan must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and include, among other requirements, testing or screening and monitoring of all on-venue players and personnel. Also, no fans or spectators may be permitted on interior or exterior venue property. Professional sports organizations are encouraged to contact the Wolf Administration to share their reopening plans and get them approved by the Department of Health.
CASES
Pennsylvania health officials reported an additional 113 deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 5,265, the commonwealth reported Wednesday.
Officials also reported that 780 more people have tested positive for the virus.
Since early March, infections have been confirmed in more than 69,417 people in Pennsylvania. Health officials reported that 62% of the people who have tested positive are fully recovered, meaning it's been more than 30 days since the date of their positive test or onset of symptoms.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
80-year-old beats COVID-19 after 65 day stay at Pennsylvania Hospital
76ers to return to practice in New Jersey under lifted coronavirus restrictions
Pennsylvania swim clubs, day camps prepare to reopen
Some Philly businesses taking reservations ahead of possible ease on outdoor dining restrictions
Consumers discuss cancellation rights amid COVID-19
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Governor Wolf to allow outdoor dining in yellow phase; issues new guidance on professional sports
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More