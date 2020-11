Pennsylvania reports more than 4,000 COVID cases

EMBED >More News Videos Bucks Co. issues warning as COVID cases rise

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has reported its highest daily positive case count since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic - 4,361.Tuesday's numbers bring the statewide total to 238,657.The department reported 62 new deaths. The total number of deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19 stands at 9,086.Throughout Bucks County, infections rose to unprecedented levels last week, and on Tuesday officials sounded the alarm as more cases were reported in any other week of the entire eight-month pandemic. "Here we go again, but it's maybe a little tougher this time," said Commissioner Diane Ellis-MarsegliaAs of last week, the Bucks County Department of Health saw about 118 cases per day. That's a 79% increase compared to the week before and 3.5 times higher than it was a month ago.Officials say the anticipated fall spike of COVID cases is only exacerbated by Halloween parties, sports get-togethers and weddings.Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine detailed an upward trend showing a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the state in a press conference Monday morning.There have been 6,311 new coronavirus cases over the past 48 hours. Cases are up more than 70% in the past two weeks, and the state now has an average of nearly 3,000 new cases per day, according to The COVID Tracking Project.Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the county. Thirty-one states hit a record number of cases this week, and across the nation, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is approaching a record.As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to launch a new task force, many celebrated the presidential win on Saturday with very little social distancing.Philadelphia health officials are now recommending that people who have recently been in a crowded gathering should be tested for COVID-19 seven days later. The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.A safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but health experts know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry turkey: Stay home. Don't travel. If you must gather, do it outdoors. President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to "wear a mask" to help fight the spread of the coronavirus - "no matter who you voted for."He says, "We are Americans, and our country is under threat."The Democrat said Monday the act could slow the death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic, which he noted could climb by 200,000 more before a vaccine is widely available.Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective , based on early and incomplete test results.It brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control.