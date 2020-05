Gov. Tom Wolf continues push to get Pennsylvanians to vote by mail

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf again urged Pennsylvanians to apply for a mail-in ballot before the upcoming primary.It will be the first election in the state in which voters have the option to cast a ballot by mail without having to provide a reason.Wolf said on Monday that nearly one million voters have already applied for a mail-in ballot.The primary election is on June 2.Wolf says by requesting a ballot online, residents are able to make their choices from the safety other own homes and abide by social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.You can find out more at VotesPA.com Registered voters have until 5 p.m. on May 26 to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.