Coronavirus

Fostering pets on the rise with COVID-19 outbreak

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia SPCA says with the coronavirus pandemic, foster care is their lifeline.

"Our foster coordinator is Superwoman so she's gotten a lot of dogs, she's been working around the clock to help people bring in the right dogs for their homes," Adoption Supervisor Hailey Marcus said.

The shelter is running off a skeletal crew, foster care is the only option. They've stopped adoptions because of social distancing.

"A lot of our staff has kids so as that happens and people are calling out, we have less staff to care for all the animals," Marcus said.

They're hoping for more dog trainers to step up and help pups facing behavioral issues and for more people to take in cats.

If you're interested you can fill out an online application. From there everything else would take place outside the shelter. They are doing meets with dogs outside on the curb and then people fill out the paperwork. The hope is fostering leads to forever homes.

The Philly SPCA is also in dire need of donations because without adoption fees funding is cut.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiadogscoronaviruspets
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News