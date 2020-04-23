Total number of COVID-19 cases top 11,000 in Philadelphia; death toll reaches 443

Expand COVID-19 testing to maximize the ability of current FQHC patients and non-FQHC patients to be tested.

Make testing available at least three days per week and preferably five days per week.

Make available to the public the phone number and/or website link with relevant information for persons to understand how to schedule a test.

Provide the Department of Public Health with regular data on the number of persons tested.

Use PPE in accordance with the Department of Public Health's recommended conservation strategies.

Age 50+ and symptomatic.

People under 50 who are at high risk for severe illness due to chronic conditions and are symptomatic.

Health care workers (defined broadly) who are symptomatic or are asymptomatic with close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

PDPH Health Centers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One month after Philadelphia officials issued the stay-at-home order, the city has topped 11,000 cases of the coronavirus, officials said Thursday."...As we mourn the more-than-400 Philadelphians who've been lost to the virus, we are reminded that, one month in, the threat of the virus is still very much with us-here in Philadelphia and throughout southeastern Pennsylvania," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.During Thursday's media briefing, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said there are 583 new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Philadelphia, bringing the total to 11,226.Farley said Thursday's numbers were similar to the previous day's, which is a small sign of hope.However, 20 new deaths were reported in Philadelphia. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 443, Farley said.Of the total number of deaths, 237 or 53% were nursing home residents.Officials in Philadelphia are working to expand testing capabilities in underserved communities.Under this plan, the Department of Public Health will provide testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), as able, to Federally Qualified Health Centers that agree to:Recommended criteria for testing eligibility are:The following FQHCs have opted in to expand testing per the criteria described above.Phone number for scheduling: (215) 843-9720Planned start date for expanded testing: Wednesday, April 29, 2020Testing days: Every Wednesday at the Health AnnexTesting hours: TBDCurrently offering testing to patients at three locations:850 N. 11th Street (11th and Parrish Streets)Philadelphia, PA 19123Phone number: 215-769-11004700 Wissahickon Avenue, Building D, Suite 119 (Abbottsford and Wissahickon Avenues)Philadelphia, PA 19144Phone number: 215-843-97206120 Woodland Avenue, 2nd Floor (in the Woodland Village Plaza)Philadelphia, PA 19142Phone number: 215-727-4721Phone number for scheduling: (215) 471-2761Planned start date for expanded testing: Friday, April 24, 2020Testing days: Monday, Wednesday, FridayTesting hours: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Testing to be offered at:5201 Haverford AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19139Testing is offered at eight locations by appointment only. Persons interested in testing should call (215) 685-2933 during business hours to schedule an appointment.1700 S. Broad Street, 2nd FloorPhiladelphia, PA 19145555 S. 43rd StreetPhiladelphia, PA 191044400 Haverford AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 191041900 N. 20th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19121301 W. Girard AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 19123131 E. Chelten AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 191442230 Cottman AvenuePhiladelphia, PA 191492840 West Dauphin StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19132