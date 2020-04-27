Building it Better Together: Getting Your Life Back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As states consider plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Action News will bring you a new Building it Better Together report to help get your life back.
Starting Monday, April 27 on Action News at 6 p.m., we will explore:
-Advice on what you need to do now to prepare for the ending of the shutdown
-What you should do with your money
-What life at work will be like when you return
-The unemployment outlook over the next several weeks
-Companies that will be hiring
-New industries that could emerge from the pandemic
-Advice on what you need to do to prepare
-And much more
For more information, and to see our previous Building it Better Together reports, visit 6abc.com/BuildingitBetterTogether
