Building it Better Together: Getting Your Life Back

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As states consider plans to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Action News will bring you a new Building it Better Together report to help get your life back.

Starting Monday, April 27 on Action News at 6 p.m., we will explore:

-Advice on what you need to do now to prepare for the ending of the shutdown

-What you should do with your money

-What life at work will be like when you return

-The unemployment outlook over the next several weeks

-Companies that will be hiring

-New industries that could emerge from the pandemic
-Advice on what you need to do to prepare

-And much more

For more information, and to see our previous Building it Better Together reports, visit 6abc.com/BuildingitBetterTogether

