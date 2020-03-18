Phillies establishing $1 million fund to help game day workers impacted by COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The familiar sound of Philadelphia Phillies baseball will be silenced for at least two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.But the Phillies and Major League teams are donating $1 million each, a total of $30 million, to assist their game day employees who were affected by the work stoppage."During this period of uncertainty, the Phillies want to provide reassurance to our staff by making financial assistance available to those who have been impacted by the delay of the start of the 2020 regular season," said the team's Managing Partner John Middleton. "Their contributions are a vital part of our fans' experience at Citizens Bank Park, and we want them to have peace of mind as we navigate through this unprecedented time."A gesture much appreciated from employees who sent 6abc their reaction.Brian Miller, a long time Phillies host supervisor who is heading into his 11th season with the team says, "The gesture that Major League Baseball is going and in particular, the Phillies, are doing is tremendous."Miller adds, "I am so grateful they are doing this since we are out of work."It's a relief for roughly 1,000 Phillies game day employees, from security guards to ushers, who are wondering where that next paycheck will come from.They are already losing income from orientation this week and next week, that was canceled.Phillies part-time employees are crossing their fingers they can soon get back to work.Tracy Miller, another Phillies host supervisor says, "It's heartwarming. Knowing they are pledging to help us out is one less thing we have to worry about. It's truly humbling. I can not thank them enough."The Phillies and baseball are still working through details and logistics on how they are going to actually pay game day employees during this unprecedented shut down.