AG Josh Shapiro creates tool to combat coronavirus price gouging

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says his office is working to combat price hiking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Shaipro says price gouging has been a common issue with cleaning products and face masks.

On Friday, he put businesses on notice, saying they cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



He's asking anyone who notices price gouging, to report it to his office

"As Pennsylvania continues to manage the spread of the coronavirus, merchants should be put on notice: you cannot use a public health emergency as a business opportunity," said Attorney General Shapiro. "For consumers, just know: if you see the price of basic goods skyrocket reach out to my Office. Let us know. Our agency is here to protect you from being taken advantage of."

Any instance of price gouging should be reported to pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.

RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News