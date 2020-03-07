Coronavirus

Coronavirus precautions at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA -- On average, Philadelphia's 30th Street Station serves more than 10,000 people per day. Because of the coronavirus concerns, it seems fewer people are opting for public transit. In turn, they've reduced some train service- canceling low volume trains and upped their cleaning procedures.

Larry Stier volunteers at the traveler's aid booth inside 30th Street Station.

"For the first time I came in with a box of sanitary wipes and wiped down all the surfaces and we're going to continue to do that," said Stier.

Answering questions for passengers, he's more alert to the possible exposure of the coronavirus.

"A lot of people come down from New York and we know there's a cell of this in New York," said Stier.

Hal and Nina Neimark did just that, visiting their son and grandson from New York City, they tried their best to avoid large crowds.

"We took a cab rather than a subway to Penn Station," said Nine Neimark.

Inside 30th Street Station, high traffic areas are getting extra attention from extra cleaning staff from B&E services, with higher concentrate chemicals.

"At least every 30 minutes we're making one full cycle specifically in the food court area," said Ed Gable with B&E Services.

SEPTA says to prevent the spread of germs, it is upping the train top-to-bottom, cleaning from 30 to 14-day rotations, cleaning high-contact surfaces multiple times a day.

SEPTA says it has not seen a major drop off in ridership and that it will be plastering safe practices, like handwashing procedures on busses and digital signs.

There have been two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Delaware Valley, one in Camden County, New Jersey and one in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.
