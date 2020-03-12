Health & Fitness

Starbucks making changes for in-store experience over coronavirus scare

RALEIGH -- Starbucks is now modifying its store features during the coronavirus scare, including limiting seating at some locations to improve "social distancing."

The coffee chain says it plans to "navigate this dynamic situation community-by-community and store-by-store" by making some changes to the in-store experience.

In a letter from CEO Kevin Johnson, the boss says some stores could enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks app or delivery via Uber Eats. Some locations could be reduced to drive-thru ordering only. Others could close entirely as a last resort.

RELATED | Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu and cold symptoms: What are the differences?

"The world is grappling with an issue of enormous scale and human impact, and our hearts go out to all who have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus," Johnson said in the letter.

Earlier in the week, Starbucks announced it was suspending the use of reusable cups. Johnson said they're also expanding catastrophe pay for employees.

Dunkin' recently implemented a new policy of not refilling customers' reusable cups at all shops nationwide because of coronavirus concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthstarbuckscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News