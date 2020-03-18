Coronavirus Pennsylvania: 1-year-old boy among latest Montgomery County COVID-19 cases

EAGLEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania said Wednesday that one of eight new coronavirus cases was a 1-year-old child who is currently in the hospital.
Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said the 1-year-old boy lives in Royersford.
The total number of cases in Montgomery County is now 42. The Pennsylvania state total is 133.
Arkoosh said Wednesday that officials are transitioning to a "community-spread model" and that contact tracing information will no longer be provided.
WHAT IS COMMUNITY SPREAD?
Public health officials say 'community spread' is a term used when multiple people have been infected with a contagious disease and health officials are not sure how those people became infected.
When releasing the updated number of coronavirus infections in the area, health officials have tried to trace back any contact to an infected person, or travel to an area where community spread already is occurring.
However, that is already becoming more difficult, and that's why public events are being canceled or postponed.
Along with person-to-person contact, the virus could also potentially spread when an uninfected person touches a surface that was in contact with an infected person.
WHAT IS COMMUNITY MITIGATION?
The cancelation of public events and gatherings is one tactic used to prevent or slow down community spread. This is known as "community mitigation."
According to Levine, those efforts include:
-Putting off large public gatherings
-Using technology to hold events instead
-Allowing employees to work from home
-Schools and universities holding classes online
-Social distancing: staying away from close contact with other people in public spaces
There are also steps individuals can take to help stop the spread of COVID-19:
-Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
-If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer
-Cover coughs and sneezes with elbows, not hands
-Try not to touch your face regularly
-Clean surfaces regularly
-If you are sick, stay home until you are feeling better
WHAT ARE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 SYMPTOMS?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
-Fever
-Cough
-Shortness of breath
