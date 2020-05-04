Philadelphia expands coronavirus testing criteria

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia announced a change to its testing criteria to include more people.
Health Commissioner Doctor Tom Farley said on Monday that improvements in testing a lab's abilities to process results are making this possible.
Now, if you have symptoms, you can get tested regardless of how old you are and you do not need to be a health care worker.
Farley also suggested one of the keys to reopening is wearing masks beyond the grocery store.
"We need to make wearing a mask like this something that is the expectation, something that people wear all the time," Farley said. "If we can get to that stage, we can gradually open up all of our other activities, and do that safely, we won't see an increase in the number of cases."
RELATED: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
So far, there's no word about any policy change regarding masks.
Philadelphia has reported 16,040 positive COVID-19 cases and 726 deaths.
Also on Monday, the city launched a new website filled with mental health resources.
#mindPHL Together is being done in partnership with Independence Blue Cross.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pa. Secretary of Health explains why barber shops, nail salons won't reopen in yellow phase
Parks in Willingboro Twp., New Jersey not reopening just yet
Golf courses, state parks reopen in New Jersey amid COVID-19 lockdown
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
N.J. opera singer goes home after experimental COVID-19 plasma treatment
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Philadelphia expands coronavirus testing criteria
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News