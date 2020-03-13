President Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days

Word of the Trump Administration's ban on certain to travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days is tricking down to already weary travelers.The arrival hall at Philadelphia International Airport is a complete ghost town."The top Philadelphia destination countries affected by the restriction will be Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland," said Managing Director Brian Abernathy.On Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia officials said the impact to the airport is still unknown."We are working to understand how the new travel restrictions will affect Philadelphia International Airport," Abernathy added.Travelers should be contacting individual airlines to modify any existing plans.Sean West came in from visiting family in Panama. He says he wasn't screened leaving or coming into the country."I thought it would be a lot harder for me to get back," he said.Saul Adame Celso from Guerrero Mexico tells me he was screened leaving the country.He was given the green light there but wasn't screened coming in the states."Yes, they checked me out in Guerrero. We did a medical evaluation for the illness. We did a seven-element check for the virus. It turned out fine," Celso told Action News reporter George SolisAt 30th Street Station, trains are running.Some travelers taking note, however, of the ever-increasing spaces to sit onboard."Relatively empty. It's not very full," noted one traveler.Amtrak announced that the lower demand, so far, to the suspension of three trains that operate between New York and D.C.All three of these trains have alternate services available 30 minutes before and after their scheduled departure.The company also announced they are waiving change fees on new or existing reservations made on or before April 30.Starting Friday, Amtrak's Keystone Service will be operating on a revised schedule with no service to the Ardmore station.