Coronavirus

Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- One of the many side effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic is couples are being forced to reschedule their wedding dates.

After so much time, money, effort and planning, it can be a devastating situation to suddenly be in. A bride in Arkansas, however, used the postponing of her wedding to spread joy all over Little Rock.

RELATED: Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need

She had 200 flower arrangements ready to go for the big day. Instead of letting them go to waste, she gave the florist permission to give them away to random strangers.

So, staff from Silks a Bloom drove to different neighborhoods, knocked on doors, and bouquet by bouquet, brightened peoples' days.

"Everyone has been overjoyed," Dale from Silks a Bloom said. "The second they see those flowers, they just get a smile on their face and they're so appreciative to kind of see people out doing good things."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusacts of kindnessu.s. & worldweddingfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News