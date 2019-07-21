Coroner: Boy, 1, pulled from pool dies in Weisenberg Township

KUTZTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Authorities say a 1-year-old boy died after he was pulled from an eastern Pennsylvania swimming pool over the weekend.

The Lehigh County coroner's office reports that King Reyes was found Saturday in the pool at his Weisenberg Township home.

The coroner said he was pronounced dead shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township. An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.

State police at the Fogelsville barracks are investigating along with the coroner's office.
