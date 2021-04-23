Buried Amish teen had been strangled and stabbed, coroner says

EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains found during search for missing Amish teen in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pennsylvania -- A young Amish woman whose remains were found this week, 10 months after her disappearance, was strangled and stabbed in the neck, a coroner ruled Friday.

The Lancaster County coroner used dental records to positively identify the body of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The cause of death was asphyxia from strangulation, along with suffocation, the coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, said following an autopsy Friday. He said the stab wound was a contributing factor in her death.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Lancaster County are searching for Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish teenager who went missing after a church service.



Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area on June 21, 2020. Her remains were found in a grave along railroad tracks behind a business where the man charged in her death had worked.

Justo Smoker, 35, of Paradise, was charged with homicide in December and is awaiting trial. Smoker was initially arrested in August, and also faces charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have declined to say what exactly led them to the grave, or whether Smoker had provided the information as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Stoltzfoos' body was found in the small town of Gap along Route 41, in an area of brush on railroad property behind a business where Smoker had been employed.



Authorities have said they believe Smoker killed Stoltzfoos within a few hours of kidnapping her, buried her in one location where her stockings and bra had been found, and then moved her several days later to the grave discovered Wednesday.

Mervin Fisher, an uncle to Linda Stoltzfoos, told Pennlive that the family had held out hope that she would be found alive, but had been preparing themselves for the worst.

EMBED More News Videos

DA: Man charged with kidnapping, Amish woman feared 'harmed'



"The not knowing is a long, dark tunnel without an end. And when you find the remains, you have the end in sight," Marvin Fisher told Pennlive. "It brings closure, and when there's closure, the healing process can continue."

He said Linda was the eldest sibling in a large family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancaster countyhuman remains foundamishkidnappingmissing person
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged with murder of child's mother, grandmother
J&J vaccine meeting: Blood clot cases up to 15, with 3 deaths
Lawsuit alleges Montco woman contracted herpes at makeup counter
Deadly crash on NJ Turnpike involving watermelon truck
Caitlyn Jenner announces official run for CA governor
Man charged in fatal shooting of Bucks County woman gunned down in car
'Jersey Shore' star arrested on domestic violence allegation
Show More
Man shot, killed in Northern Liberties, police say
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Gender reveal used 80 pounds of explosives, damaged homes
UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box
James van Riemsdyk scores goal off face in Flyers win
More TOP STORIES News