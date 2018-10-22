Coroner called to crash involving police outside Pennsylvania mall

PALMER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A police cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Monday afternoon in Palmer Township, Northampton County.

The accident happened near the Palmer Park Mall at Park Avenue and Nazareth Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be examined.

There is no word on the condition of the driver of the other car.

However, the Northampton County coroner has been called to the scene.

The road was closed throughout the day for the investigation.

