ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A young girl has died after falling out of a fourth-story window in Allentown, according to our sister station WFMZ.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of Hamilton Street.
Witnesses told WFMZ that a woman performed CPR on a five-year-old girl who was then rushed to a nearby hospital by an officer.
The girl was later pronounced dead, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
Police say the incident appears to be accidental.
Coroner: 5-year-old girl dies after falling from 4th-story window in Allentown
TOP STORIES
Show More