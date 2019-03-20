Coroner: 5-year-old girl dies after falling from 4th-story window in Allentown

EMBED <>More Videos

A young girl was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after falling out of a fourth-story window in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A young girl has died after falling out of a fourth-story window in Allentown, according to our sister station WFMZ.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of Hamilton Street.

Witnesses told WFMZ that a woman performed CPR on a five-year-old girl who was then rushed to a nearby hospital by an officer.

The girl was later pronounced dead, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

Police say the incident appears to be accidental.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
allentownaccidentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
Ref who told Buena wrestler to cut dreads alleges defamation
40 years later, police still hope to solve Holly Branagan murder
Dozens of tires slashed in West Philadelphia
Family of Delaware native injured in New Zealand shooting
Thieves target brass fire department connectors in Philadelphia
Show More
Phil Martelli out as head coach at St. Joe's
Local high school honored for female diversity in computer science
ESPN: Angels, Trout finalizing $430M, 12-year deal
Traffic stop yields drug seizure and arrest
Father of sick boy who helped kids on Christmas asking for birthday cards
More TOP STORIES News