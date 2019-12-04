Coroner: Gunshot wounds killed man sought in teen abduction

NANTICOKE, Pennsylvania -- Authorities say a northeastern Pennsylvania man shot and killed by police after they said he fled with a teenage girl in a stolen police vehicle following an assault on officers died of multiple gunshot wounds.Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said Tuesday the manner of death of 20-year-old Jordan Oliver is pending further investigation.State police said earlier that local officers responded Sunday to Nanticoke High School after a report that Oliver was holding a 15-year-old girl hostage.Police said he stole a vehicle and fled with the girl, then was located in the Warrior Run area and "deadly force" was used.