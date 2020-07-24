Corrections officer charged with killing NJ medical office employee, injuring patient

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 51-year-old corrections officer has been charged with fatally shooting an employee and injuring a patient inside a medical office in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on Friday, according to authorities.

Bruce Gomola Jr., of Burlington Township, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Gomola is employed as a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, investigators said.

Burlington County Prosecutor's Office



The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said the shooting occurred at the Delaware Valley Urology office on the 1500 block of Midlantic Drive, near the Mount Laurel Police Department.

Officials said Gomola apparently became upset concerning an appointment for his father.

Stephanie Horton, a patient services representative at the office, attempted to discuss the situation with him.

That's when the prosecutor's office said Gomola pulled a .40 caliber handgun and shot Horton in the chest.



The same bullet then struck a female patient in the knee.

Horton, 44, of Willingboro, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where she was pronounced dead.

The injured patient, described as a woman in her 50s, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, according to the prosecutor's office, Gomola left the office building and drove away. He returned to the scene soon after and surrendered to a Mount Laurel detective.

Gomola is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mt. laurelshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent night across Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, others injured
Tony Luke's founder, son indicted on tax fraud charges
Jewish group asks head of Philly NAACP to resign after anti-Semitic post
Chiefs' OL opts out of NFL season to be on front lines of pandemic
6-day celebration of life for Rep. John Lewis begins Saturday
AccuWeather: Humid, sun and clouds before extreme heat returns
Court rules NJ can shut down gym that defied closure
Show More
Hanna becomes first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Philadelphia sanitation official responds to worker complaints
NJ offers all-remote learning option: What you need to know
Philadelphia's Bynum Brothers serve up comfort food to front-line workers
Del. health officials apologize after people given incorrect COVID-19 test results
More TOP STORIES News