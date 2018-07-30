Cosby fighting classification as sexually violent predator

EMBED </>More Videos

Cosby fighting classification as sexually violent predator: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Bill Cosby's lawyers are challenging the legality of the process under which a Pennsylvania board recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator.

They also claimed in a court filing last week that the state's recently revised sex offender registry law is unconstitutional and should not be applied retroactively.

The 81-year-old Cosby is due to be sentenced Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was convicted in April of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago. He plans to appeal.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 6pm on April 26, 2018.



A judge must decide whether to accept the finding he is a predator.

The designation would require the former TV star to receive sex offender counseling by a state-approved provider at least monthly for the rest of his life.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbill cosbysex assaultsex crimes
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 critically injured in shooting on I-95 in New Castle
Name released of man shot, killed by police near Dorney Park
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100 million
Hundreds of teens descend on Broad Street
Off-duty officer allegedly catches car break-in suspects red-handed
Police: Del. man assaults, kidnaps couple in their 80s
Number of people ordered to flee California fires hits 15K
Caesars launching sports betting in New Jersey, Mississippi
Show More
Missing student's father gives desperate plea to public
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
Chester Co. attorney accused of defrauding over 25 clients
1 killed in South Philadelphia crash, Columbus Blvd reopens
3D downloadable guns blocked in Pennsylvania
More News